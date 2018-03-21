Feds search Detroit for man wanted on gun, drug charges

DETROIT - Federal investigators are searching in Detroit for a man wanted on gun and drug charges.

Investigators executed multiple search warrants Wednesday morning. Four of five wanted fugitives were arrested, but Michael Lamont Bender remains at large.

Bender was indicted on gun and drug charges Tuesday. He has prior convictions for drugs, a stolen vehicle and for fleeing law enforcement.

Officials said Bender may be driving a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with license plate DUL7696.

Anyone with information on Bender's whereabouts should contact the ATF at 800-ATF-GUNS.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.