Feds seek child porn charges against Detroit man after video widely shared

DETROIT - Federal investigators are seeking child pornography charges against a Detroit man arrested in Alabama earlier this year after a child porn video was shared around the world.

Germaine Moore, 45, is accused of producing and attempting to produce child pornography, and online enticement.

Federal investigators said the Detroit Police Department was contacted on Feb. 2 about a video circulating social media sites including Facebook. The video showed "what appeared to a pre-pubescent" girl performing oral sex on a man, according to a federal criminal complaint. Investigators say that man was Moore, and he recorded the act inside his mother's home on Marlborough Street in Detroit.

Moore is accused of sexually assaulting three girls, including two who were under the age of 10 at the time. Investigators said victims said Moore showed them sexually explicit videos. One of them said he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The criminal complaint from a FBI task force member claims Moore bought the girls cellphones in order to communicate with them and send them pornography. He also sent one of the victims a text message requesting oral sex, according to the criminal complaint.

Back in February the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Moore with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of distributing sexually explicit material of children.

He is accused of sexually assaulting the children at his mother's home in Detroit and at his home in Alabama while they were in his care between 2011 and 2017.

