Feeling more like March and spring this weekend

DETROIT - Winter's final full weekend will be filled with sunshine and eventually feel like spring at the end. Astronomical spring begins next week, and it gets chillier by then.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday morning will be clear and cold. Temperatures at dawn will be in the middle and upper 20s. Fortunately, the wind will be light or calm so wind chills will be the same as the temperature much of the time.

Saturday afternoon will have abundant sunshine, and temperatures will be closer to the seasonable range. The average high is 46°F, and actual high temps will be within a few degrees of that mark. Families going to the Novi Boat Show, The Henry Ford, the Detroit Historical Museum or St. Patrick's Day events will need jackets, sweaters and knit caps to remain warm.

Sunset is at 7:42 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temps will fall to 40°F and the upper 30s.

Saturday night will be clear and cold. Lows will be in the upper 20s. The best place for pets and potted plants remains indoors to stay warm and healthy.

Sunday will be milder for basketball fans outside the March Madness activities in Little Caesars Arena. Highs will be near 50°F with a southerly wind in the afternoon. Great weather for golf, tennis and tossing the baseball around with the family.

Monday will be partly sunny and chillier. Daytime temps back in the low and middle 40s.

Spring beings Tuesday with the vernal equinox at 12:15 p.m. ET. It will become mostly cloudy and chillier with highs in the upper 30s.

Tuesday night and Wednesday have a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the mid and upper 30s Wednesday. Sunnier, again, Thursday with highs near or above 40°F.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.