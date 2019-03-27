Feldman Automotive initiative helps spread awareness about dangers of drunk driving

Feldman Automotive is making a significant commitment to raising the awareness of the dangers of distracted driving via a new sponsorship of the PEERS Foundation.

DETROIT - Feldman Automotive is making a commitment to raising awareness on the dangers of distracted driving via a new sponsorship of the PEERS Foundation, an organization dedicated to teaching teens the perils of driving while distracted. Feldman Automotive plans to bring the message directly to high schools.

“Our partnership with PEERS will enable us to use augmented reality devices to put young adults in “real” world situations so they learn about the potentially dramatic and harmful implications of driving while distracted,” said Jay Feldman, chairman and owner, Feldman Automotive Group.

Feldman Automotive’s sponsorship calls for the PEERS Foundation to conduct 40 events at high schools throughout Michigan and Ohio using augmented reality distracted driving education simulators (ARDDES) to teach teens the dangers of driving while distracted.

ARDDES educates drivers using a real vehicle to simulate the driving experience. ARDDES does this by placing the virtual world in the windows of the vehicle allowing the driver to drive through a virtual city while seeing the actual interior of the car.

This allows drivers to experiment with distractions like texting, checking social media, or using vehicle features like the radio or navigation system while driving so they can experience first-hand the potential hazardous outcomes.

To kick off the tour, the PEERS Foundation will be bringing its augmented reality distracted driving education simulators (ARDDES) to Feldman and Mark Wahlberg dealerships April 8-12. The demonstration equipment will be available for the general public from 2-7 p.m.:

APRIL 8: Feldman Lansing

APRIL 9: Feldman Novi and Feldman New Hudson

APRIL 10: Feldman Highland and Waterford

APRIL 11: Feldman Woodhaven and Livonia

APRIL 12: Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Columbus (Ohio)

“Distracted driving is the number one cause of fatalities in ages 16 to 29,” said Michael Seymore, chairman of the board, PEERS Foundation. “We want parents to bring their young drivers to the dealership to learn about the dangers of driving distracted and make a sincere pledge to not drive while distracted.”

Feldman Automotive has committed to help PEERS Foundation raise $2.5 million to bring more simulators to high schools and community gathering events to share the message and get thousands of additional pledges. In April, Feldman Automotive will donate a portion of the proceeds from every vehicle sold throughout all 10 locations to PEERS (approximately $55,000).

“The PEERS Foundation is truly grateful for the support of partners like Feldman Automotive,” said Seymore. “We look forward to challenging today’s youth to make the right choices for years to come.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.