Female baby chimpanzee born at Detroit Zoo

The Detroit Zoo is welcoming their newest addition: a baby chimpanzee.

A female chimpanzee was born shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at the Detroit Zoo’s Great Apes of Harambee.

The baby, named Jane, arrived in the early hours of the first World Chimpanzee Day, recognizing the day in 1960 English primatologist and anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall first traveled to what is now Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania to study the social interactions of wild chimpanzees.

“For nearly six decades, Dr. Jane Goodall has been a passionate advocate for chimpanzees, and we are honored to name this little one after her on the auspicious occasion of the first World Chimpanzee Day,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS). “We cannot think of a better way to recognize Dr. Goodall’s important work and bring awareness to the conservation of chimpanzees in the wild and their well-being in human care.”

Jane – estimated to weigh around 4 pounds – is the second baby born to mother, Abby, 35, and the fourth in 10 years for father, Imara, 22, who also sired daughters Zuhura, 4, and Akira, 6, as well as son Ajua, 9. Abby also gave birth to daughter Chiana, 24, at the Detroit Zoo.

Staff estimate the baby will be visible to Detroit Zoo visitors at the Great Apes of Harambee within a couple of weeks. The 4-acre indoor-outdoor habitat is home to 11 chimpanzees and three western lowland gorillas.

