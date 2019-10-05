Fenton based theater apologizes after American Indian character in play wears red makeup

The director and the producer of the show at Fenton Village Players were reportedly replaced. Photo: Fenton Village Players.

FENTON, Mich. - A community theater has apologized after an American Indian character wore red makeup during a production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."

The Flint Journal reports that the director and the producer of the show at Fenton Village Players were replaced.

The makeup was used on Sept. 27 on the character Chief Bromden, who has an important role in the play. The actor who played the chief was following orders. The theater posted an apology on Facebook.

