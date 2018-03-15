Fenton man charged after threatening email sent to Nexteer employees

FENTON, Mich. - A Fenton resident was taken into custody after an email was sent out to employees at Nexteer Automotive threatening to kill his co-workers.

Stephen Challis, 58, of Fenton, was taken into custody in connection with the threat and charged with making terroristic threats.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office, Challis sent an email to 34 employees at Nexteer threatening to shoot and kill his co-workers. The email allegedly said that one of the 34 people would be killed and that the email recipients would have to choose who that one person would be.

Challis is an employee at Flex Live Smarter Corp. and was involved with a contracted project with Nexteer Automotive.

Employees at Nexteer's locations in Auburn Hills and Farmington Hills contacted their local police departments. The threat was forwarded to Michigan State Police, who with the FBI, took Challis into custody at his home in Fenton.

Two long guns were found in the home, according to Michigan State Police.

Nexteer Automotive released the following statement:

"Several Nexteer Automotive employees at three production facilities were in receipt of an email threat by a non-Nexteer employee. Once notified by our employees, we immediately contacted law enforcement agencies and increased security. The alleged perpetrator has been arrested. Nexteer is committed to a safe working environment and is supporting law enforcement officials during their investigation."

Flex Live Smarter Corp. released the following statement:

"The safety and security of our employees, customers, and partners is our primary concern. We take any threat against them seriously, and are cooperating fully with authorities in this matter."

No other information was made available.

