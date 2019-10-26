Ferndale businesses get creative during construction to bring in customers

FERNDALE, Mich. - People in Michigan are used to construction, but for business, it can be tough to survive road closures.

Two shops in Ferndale are thinking outside the box to get people to drive around the orange barrels. On a stretch of Woodward Heights it has been a one-way for most of the summer and in the middle it switched to the opposite direction. Google maps got confused by this and thought the road was closed entirely.

It's been a long hard summer for Alleah Webb's Drifter Coffee shop while the road was rebuilt. People who have businesses created maps to help customers navigate when their parking lot was blocked for weeks. There were concerts, special drinks and even calls to the community for help.

A brewery in the area held events allowing dogs on the patio and yoga classes to bring in customers and create more engagement.

