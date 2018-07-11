Ferndale home invasion suspect flees police, falls 15 feet after officer Tases him

FERNDALE, Mich. - A home invasion suspect was injured Tuesday when he fled Ferndale police, was shocked with a Taser and fell 15 feet.

Police said the 44-year-old man from Sterling Heights entered the home of a woman who previously obtained a personal protection order against him for domestic violence. She fled the home in the 100 block of Spencer Street and called police.

Police saw the man run across Woodward Avenue and down the street toward 8 Mile Road. When they caught up with him, he had climbed over the guardrail along the 8 Mile Service Drive, west of Woodward, police said.

During a brief struggle, an officer Tased the man and he fell about 15 feet onto the concrete. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Because the officer used force, the case, including witness statements and body camera footage, was turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

