FERNDALE, Mich. - Ferndale police are searching for a man who posted racist flyers on three front entrances of the First United Methodist Church on Woodward Avenue.

Police posted a video of the incident on Twitter yesterday (watch above). The flyers were discovered on Sunday.

If you have any information about the incident contact Ferndale police at 248-541-3650.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.