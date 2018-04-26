Ferndale police seek Lawrence Patrick Gardner in connection with a high-speed pursuit

FERNDALE, Mich. - Police are looking for 34-year-old Lawrence Patrick Gardner, a person of interest in a high-speed chase that occurred Thursday on Woodward Avenue.

"Thursday morning, around 2:30, our officers were doing routine motel checks and they noticed a car with a dome light on." said Sgt. Baron Brown, with Ferndale Police Department. "In the process of finding out who owned that car, they found out that the owner of the vehicle had a felony assault warrant."

Brown said that’s when Gardner entered his car and took off down Woodward Avenue. Police believe the person of interest was driving a White Acura with the license plate number DUD 2941.

"He got up to 85-90 mph. We pursued him for about 2 miles. There was very little traffic," Brown said. "The road was dry but it became too dangerous, so we terminated the pursuit."

Police said Gardner also has two other warrants.

They’re asking people to be on the lookout. If you have any information regarding this case, call the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.