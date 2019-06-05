Ferndale senior complex evacuated after resident opens fire

FERNDALE, Mich. - Tenants were evacuated from a senior complex in Ferndale after a resident opened fire, according to police.

It happened Tuesday night before 9 p.m. at the Withington West building. Police said the suspect fired off several rounds with a handgun.

Police believe the suspect, a man in his seventies is under the influence of a narcotic.

No injuries have been reported.

Ferndale officials are asking that people who live or work nearby to remain indoors, but that the incident is contained to the area of Planavon and Withington streets.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.