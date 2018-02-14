Ferndale woman with 2 previous domestic violence convictions accused of hitting boyfriend

FERNDALE, Mich. - A Ferndale woman is facing serious charges after police said she attacked her new boyfriend at her house.

The alleged incident happened at the end of January at a house on East Lewiston Street in Ferndale. Police said 36-year-old Paulette Thompson lives in the home and her 36-year-old North Branch boyfriend was visiting her for the weekend.

"We got a call to our dispatch about a domestic problem at a house in town," Sgt. Baron Brown said.

When officers pulled up to the house, the man was running out of the house.

"He told our officers he had been assaulted by Ms. Thompson inside the house and that he had been hit with an open and closed fist and with a broom," Brown said. "He had some visible scars and lacerations on his head and neck."

Thompson was convicted two other times of domestic violence and is now facing a third-time domestic violence charge due to the most recent alleged incident.

"It's not typical," Brown said. "It's more typical we arrest a man for that, and it's definitely something out of the ordinary."

Brown said Thompson and her boyfriend had only been dating for a couple of weeks and got into an argument that escalated.

"In the 20-something years I've been doing this, I'm always amazed at what people will fight over in a relationship," Brown said.

Thompson remains in jail on a $750 bond. She will be arraigned for trial in a couple of weeks.

