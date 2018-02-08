Ferndale's Axle Brewing Co. to release 1st barrel-aged beer, Wolf Tone Imperial Stout

FERNDALE, Mich. - Ferndale's Axle Brewing Co.'s first beer from its Livernois Barrel Project will be tapped Saturday.

Wolf Tone, an Imperial Stout with an 11.5 percent ABV, has been aged in bourbon barrels. The brew is described as rich and full-bodied with complex malt flavors of chocolate, coffee and caramel and a hint of bourbon, oak and vanilla.

The beer's name is in reference to the sound made when a note matches the natural resonating frequency of the body of a wood instrument.

Wolf Tone will be on tap at Axle's Livernois Taproom and several other craft beer retailers beginning this weekend. There will also be a limited release of 500 mL bottles available only at Axle's taproom.

The bottle release and tapping will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at 757 Livernois Road in Ferndale. The beer is limited to one case per person.

Four new beers from the Barrel Project are slated for release this year.

“Livernois Barrel Project represents an exciting addition to the Axle Brewing family. Barrel-aged beers are challenging and require considerable patience and skill, but done well, are worth every effort. While Wolf Tone spent many months in oak, it is truly the result of many years of brewer Adam Beratta honing his craft. We are so proud to finally share it,” Axle owner Dan Riley said.

