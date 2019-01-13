Ferris State University junior quarterback Jayru Campbell receives National Player of the Year award

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. - Ferris State University junior quarterback Jayru Campbell was presented Thursday the Harlon Hill Trophy as the NCAA Division II National Player of the Year.

Ferris State Bulldogs report Campbell was among a group of players recognized by the Little Rock Touchdown Club at the annual awards banquet.

He was joined at the banquet by family, along with FSU head coach Tony Annese, Athletics Director Perk Weisenburger and Vice President Jerry Scoby.

Ferris State capped off the most successful season in school history by reaching the NCAA Division II National Championship game for the first time this fall.

Campbell is the second Ferris State athlete to claim the prize and the fourth player from the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to win.