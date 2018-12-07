Fiat Chrysler expected to add new assembly plant in Detroit

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler is planning to open a new assembly plant in Detroit and that could bring hundreds of jobs.

FCA has been seeing strong truck and SUV sales and is planning on preparing Engine Two Plant on Mack Avenue in Detroit to make a new three row Jeep Grand Cherokee starting in 2020.

The move will add more than 400 jobs, according to CNBC.

Detroit's Italian-American automaker is making this move as all Detroit automakers are under increasing pressure from the Trump administration to keep manufacturing jobs here.

GM got a taste of how displeased the president was when it announced it was laying off more than 14,000 people and idling five plants, including two in Metro Detroit. GM is scaling back significantly on slow-selling passenger cars.

ORIGINAL: Report: Fiat Chrysler plans to open new assembly plant in Detroit to build SUVs

