Fight over NBA Finals leads to stabbing in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - A fight over the NBA Finals on Wednesday night escalated into a stabbing at a home in Pontiac.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Ferry for a report of a stabbing. Here's the info from police:

Upon Deputies arrival it was ascertained that the victim had been transported by a family member to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The victim and witnesses stated that the victim argued with the suspect (his mother’s boyfriend) about the NBA Finals game and that they got into a fist fight in the home. After a brief fight, the suspect got a knife from the bedroom and resumed the fight.

The suspect swung the knife at the victim cutting him across the face and the forearm, causing two deep lacerations. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The victim is a 20-year-old man and the suspect is a 31-year-old man. A K-9 unit attempted to locate the suspect without results. Detectives are continuing their investigation and the case is ongoing. Suspect is still at large as of this morning.

