Fights break out at Romulus fireworks display

The Romulus Community Fireworks displayed was marred by violence Thursday night. Romulus police confirm a dozen people were arrested for fighting near the end of the display. Police said large groups of young people and juveniles were involved in the fights. There were also reports of someone being armed, but police said no weapons were found. Police said in one instance they did use pepper-spray to break up a disturbance. There were no reports of serious injuries. The crowds were gathered in the area of Wick and Wayne Roads, behind Romulus Middle School and Wick Elementary.

