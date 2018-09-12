Finalists for this year's Toy Hall of Fame announced

DETROIT - The finalists for this year's Toy Hall of Fame class have been announced.

The Strong's National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York, announced 12 finalists:

American Girl dolls

Chalk

Chutes & Ladders

Magic 8 Ball

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

Masters of the Universe

Pinball

Sled

Tic-Tac-Toe

Tickle Me Elmo

Tudor Electric Football

Uno

Each of the toys represents different styles and eras.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite finalists through Sept. 19.

The three toys that receive the most public votes will be submitted and join the other top three submissions by members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.

The final 2018 toy inductees will be announced Nov. 8.

There have already been 65 toys inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame, including alphabet blocks, Barbie, Rubik's Cube, Silly Putty and "Star Wars" action figures.

Click here to vote.

