'Finding Our Voice: Sister Survivors Speak' exhibit opens at Michigan State University Museum

EAST LANSING, Mich. - An exhibit created in collaboration with sexual assault survivors is now open at the Michigan State University Museum.

"Finding Our Voices: Sister Survivors Speak" is now open to the public. The exhibit chronicles survivors' struggle to call public attention to sexual violence.

“From the very beginning, it was agreed upon that this would truly be a community co-curated exhibit. All aspects, including overarching conceptual themes, display copy, signage, objects, artworks and design elements have been carefully considered,” said MSU Museum Director Mark Auslander. “This is an instance of 'emergent design,' in which museum professionals, survivors and allies have continually learned from one another, creating a powerful experience.”

A wall of 505 tiles are included in the exhibit, meant to honor the 505 known survivors of Larry Nassar's abuse. The tiles were created by survivors and allies and painted with abstract designs. There are images of survivors included among the tiles with a picture of them at the age the abuse began.

Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting young athletes, including some girls under the age of 13, and was given a lengthy prison sentence in both Ingham and Eaton counties.

“This exhibit will help any victim, any survivor, feel seen and understood because finally there is a place in this world that gets them. Finally, there is a space that is safe, a space that knows the pain of abuse but also the beauty in coming together and rising above the hurt,” said Amanda Thomashow, a Nassar survivor. “This exhibit will help not only my sisters and me shed the years of silent suffering, but it will give hope to all survivors.”

The exhibition runs through March of 2020.

