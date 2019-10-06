Fire at Southgate apartment complex causes chaos, multiple injuries

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - Many inside the Southgate Seaway Towers are without a home Saturday night after a fire started on the 6th floor.

Firefighters said the fire started in one apartment unit at about 2 p.m.

"I'm in 609," said Danny O'Neill. "The unit that caught fire was 607."

O'Neill said he had to think of an escape plan in just minutes.

"I heard someone yell, 'Fire' and I shut my door. I felt heat, so I went and shut my door," O'Neill said. "I went and opened up my window until the firemen got up to rescue me."

He waved for help for a few minutes, but he said it felt like hours.

"When I saw them down there, I yelled to them to let them know I was here," O'Neill said.

A Local 4 viewer sent a video of that very moment. It can be seen below.

Southgate fire Chief Marc Hatfield said the first started at about 1:56 p.m. on the 6th floor. When fire crews arrived on the scene, multiple people were hanging out windows and many more trapped inside.

The heat and heavy smoke forced resident Marilyn Maddox to get out fast.

"When I opened up my door, there was nothing but pitch black and hot as the devil," Maddox said. "I had to feel my way to the hall and walk down six flights."

Smoke from the building could be seen for miles.

First responders transported residents to a local hospital. One is listed in critical condition. Meanwhile, the neighbors are grateful.

"I'm here," Maddox said. "Thank God."

Three police officers and one firefighter were transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The first was extinguished at about 4 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.