WARREN, Mich. - Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a strip mall in Warren Wednesday evening on 8 Mile Road near Dequindre Street.

The owner of a Chinese restaurant said the fire came through the wall of a neighboring business and then spread to others.

A beauty supply store, a Cricket Wireless store and a weave shop were also damaged.

Eight Mile Road was closed while crews worked to get the fire under control.

There is no word on what started the fire or if anyone was injured.