DETROIT - Several homes caught fire in Southwest Detroit, fire officials said Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the fire started at a vacant home on Chopin Street near I-94 and Cecil Avenue, and spread to two other homes next to it.

Police were leaving the scene of a shooting when they noticed the blaze.

The two occupied homes were evacuated and a total of 11 people made it out.

