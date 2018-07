DETROIT - A fire broke out Sunday morning on the sixth floor of the Greektown parking structure on Monroe Street in Detroit.

The fire began just after 8:30 a.m. and fire officials continue to try and put it out.

It is not known if anyone was injured or how the fire started.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.