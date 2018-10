WIXOM, Mich. - An apartment building was burning Friday morning along Pontiac Trail in Wixom, forcing residents to evacuate.

The building is on Pontiac Trail between Beck and Wixom roads. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from several departments responded to the building.

An apartment building caught fire along Pontiac Trail on Oct. 19, 2018 in Wixom. (WDIV)

