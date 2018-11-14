Fire burns in front of Troy home due to gas line break

TROY, Mich. - A fire burned in front of a Troy home Wednesday because of a gas line break, officials said.

The fire started in front of a home on Long Lake Road between Rochester and Livernois roads, according to officials.

A construction contractor hit an underground gas line while working, according to authorities.

The damage was to a service line to an individual customer, not the gas main, officials said. Crews exposed the line so they could stop the gas and put out the fire.

Crews were at the scene trying to put out the fire and fix the gas line.

