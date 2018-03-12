Fire chief stresses importance of smoke detectors after string of deadly fires in Metro Detroit

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - After a string of deadly fires in Metro Detroit, fire chiefs released a message to remind the public that smoke detectors save lives.

A fire in Eastpointe early Saturday morning left three children dead. The home didn't have a working smoke detector.

Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said a fatal fire from Sunday is still under investigation.

"It’s still undetermined if they had a working smoke detector," Menifee said. "Everything leading up to this point, right now, says that there was not a working smoke detector."

Menifee said now is the perfect time to check smoke detectors and change batteries. They often use daylight saving time as the perfect reminder. It’s a simple action that could be the difference between life and death.

"You need that early detection to wake up so you’re not waking up to heavy smoke and fire conditions in your home,” Menifee said.

If you are in a low-income family and can’t afford a new smoke detector, Menifee said you can stop by Southfield fire headquarters and get a new one.

