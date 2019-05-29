Fire destroys building in Oak Park that houses several businesses

OAK PARK, Mich. - Firefighters were still working Wednesday morning after a massive fire ripped through a building within an Oak Park industrial park the night before.

Oak Park fire called for mutual aid to help battle the flames at a building near the intersection of Northend Avenue and Coolidge Highway. Performance 80 Training, a vending machine rental company and a graphic wrapping material manufacturer are among the businesses in the industrial park that went up in flames.

Several of the businesses were damaged in the fire including Performance 80 Training. Christopher Huff was preparing to teach his kickboxing class when the fire started.

"I was about to teach my class, 30-40 people already in the building. So I walked them all out, got all of their cars moved out of the lot and called 911," said Huff.

Everyone got out of the building safely and several workers rushed to the scene to see if their businesses were impacted.

Crews are monitoring the scene to try to determine what caused the fire.

