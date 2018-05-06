Fire destroys Shelby Township apartments

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Fire crews are investigating the cause of an apartment building fire that occurred Sunday morning.

For hours, Shelby Township Fire Department crews poured water on the apartment building to save what remained of the structure. The damage included charred wood and a gaping hole in the roof. Shelby Township Fire Chief Jim Swinkowski said the fire started around 9 a.m, on the second floor and spread quickly.

"Obviously, by the time our first units got there, we had units going out of the upper apartment window and also going through the roof,” Swinkowski said.

Swinkowski said between eight and 10 apartments were completely destroyed,

“The damage can be significant to that building. We did have a roof collapse. Most of the roof on the front side collapsed, and we also have some buckling of the outside walls," Swinkowski said. "The building is so unstable, with the glass and stuff, you can’t get into the unit."

The fire is still under investigation and there have been no reported injuries.

