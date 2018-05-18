Fire reported on roof of the Detroit Foundation Hotel

A fire has been reported at the Detroit Foundation Hotel in Detroit.

Fire crews are on the scene on Washington and Larned. It's unclear where the fire is, but it appears smoke is coming from the roof area, away from the part where hotel rooms are.

The Detroit Foundation Hotel is housed in the old Detroit Fire Department headquarters.

The building also is home of the Apparatus Room restaurant.

