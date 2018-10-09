Fired Detroit high school basketball coach fights in court to keep his job

DETROIT - A Detroit high school basketball coach fired by his school is fighting in court to keep his job.

Vito Jordan was removed as the varsity boys basketball coach at Renaissance High School and has filed a federal lawsuit against the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Tuesday a judge decided that there is enough evidence to proceed with the case, but has not decided yet if the coach will get his job back.

Jordan's attorney argued that the coach should get his job back. Last month the principal told him he was being let go, despite his winning record and several accolades on his scorecard.

"Everything she's done in this case, is outrageous," Andrew Patterson, Jordan's attorney, said of the school principal.

He said the school treated his client unfairly, and that the firing made no sense. He requested the judge reinstate the coach immediately.

"I don't really have much to say right now. I'm kind of sitting and waiting and see where we go with the next step. Like I said, I was hopeful," Jordan said.

Since the firing, several basketball players have threatened to quit the team and transfer schools. Some even showed up to the hearing in support of the coach.

A spokesperson for the school district said the principal had every right to fire the coach and she was making a decision to better the school.

