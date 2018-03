Firefighters watch as flames are extinguished at a vacant home in Inkster on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (WDIV)

INKSTER, Mich. - Firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday morning in Inkster.

The fire happened at about 3 a.m. in the 26000 block of Penn Street.

Authorities with the Inkster Fire Department said the house was vacant and the cause of the fire is unknown.

No injuries were reported.

