Firefighters respond to a fire at a liquor store on Schaefer Highway at McNichols road in Detroit on May 8, 2018.

DETROIT - Firefighters were battling fire Tuesday morning at a liquor store on Schaefer Highway at McNichols road in Detroit.

Firefighters were on the roof of the building. Thick smoke was billowing out of the top of the structure.

There were no reports of injuries.

Schaefer Highway was blocked to traffic.

