WESTLAND, Mich. - Firefighters battled a fire at a McDonald's restaurant in Westland on Tuesday.

Aerial footage showed firefighters at the scene of a McDonald's near Palmer and Wayne roads. The damage doesn't appear to be severe from the outside of the building.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

You can see aerial footage in the video below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.