Firefighters brave freezing temps to battle flames at commercial building in Pittsfield Township

Firefighters battling a commercial building fire in Pittsfield Township on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. (WDIV)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Firefighters braved freezing temperatures Wednesday morning battling a fire at a commercial building in Pittsfield Township.

The fire happened at about 2 a.m. at the corner of East Morgan and Carpenter roads.

Two businesses were affected by the fire. One is a Chinese food distributor and the other sells styrofoam boxes.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.