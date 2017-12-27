Firefighters brave freezing temps to battle flames at commercial building in Pittsfield Township

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Firefighters braved freezing temperatures Wednesday morning battling a fire at a commercial building in Pittsfield Township.
The fire happened at about 2 a.m. at the corner of East Morgan and Carpenter roads.
Two businesses were affected by the fire. One is a Chinese food distributor and the other sells styrofoam boxes.
No injuries were reported.
It is unclear how the fire started.
