Firefighters at a home on Linwood Street in Eastpointe on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Firefighters battled a house fire Wednesday morning in Eastpointe.

The fire happened on Linwood Street, south of 9 Mile Road.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire. Smoke could be seen pouring from the attic and authorities said the fire started on the second floor of the home.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.