Firefighters find body after putting out flames at vacant house in Detroit

DETROIT - Firefighters discovered a body Tuesday after putting out the flames at a vacant house in Detroit.

The house is near the I-75 Service Drive and 8 Mile Road.

Officials said the abandoned house is destroyed. It had been set on fire once before, officials said.

Sources told Local 4 they believe the body was dumped in the home before the structure was set on fire.

Police and arson dogs are searching the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

