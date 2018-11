A body was found in a burned home Nov. 21, 2018 on Eastwood Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Firefighters found a body Tuesday inside a burned vacant home near 7 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Investigators believe the victim was killed somewhere else and dumped at the house in the 14100 block of Eastwood Street.

The fire may have been started in an attempt to destroy any evidence.

Arson investigators have been at the house.

A cause of death will have to be determined.

