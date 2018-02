HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in Harper Woods.

The fire happened at about 5 a.m. in the 20000 block of Fleetwood Drive.

Authorities said the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The second floor of the home collapsed and fire crews said the massive amount of snow cover hindered their efforts.

No one was injured.

