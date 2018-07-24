Firefighters rescue residents from apartment fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - An apartment building was evacuated on Detroit's west side, and crews continue to battle a fire.

It's happening in the Viceroy Apartments on Heritage Place near Joy and Grand River. It was originally thought to have been put out, but rekindled a short time ago.

Authorities at the scene confirm to Local 4 this is an act of arson. The Detroit Fire Department was at the apartment building Monday preparing for the fire, as they knew the arsonist was attempting to light fire to the building. There have been three fires in the area in the last week.

The area is now being considered a crime scene.

It's unclear if there are any injuries. Fire crews rescued people from the third and fourth floor of the apartment building.

