Firefighters respond to fifth-floor fire at senior living facility in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a senior living facility Thursday in Warren.
A fire broke out in a unit on the fifth floor of a senior living facility in Warren on Thursday, January 4, 2017. (WDIV)
The fire happened on the fifth floor of Windemere Park Senior Community on Van Dyke.
Smoke could be seen pouring out of a window.
The building is not being evacuated.
No other information was made available.
