Firefighters respond to fifth-floor fire at senior living facility in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a senior living facility Thursday in Warren.

The fire happened on the fifth floor of Windemere Park Senior Community on Van Dyke.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of a window.

The building is not being evacuated.

No other information was made available.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.