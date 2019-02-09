Firefighters working to rescue residents from seven-story apartment building in Detroit

DETROIT - Officials responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Detroit's west side Friday night.

Crews battled the fire at Greenhouse Apartments off Southfield Freeway, between Outer Drive and McNichols Road.

The fire started on the fourth floor of the building, according to officials. The apartment building is a seven-story building.

Some residents are trapped on the upper floors and crews are working to bring those residents down and out of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

It is a two alarm fire, according to officials.

