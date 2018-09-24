Fireman charged after stealing pill bottle from scene of fatal crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A fireman was charged after evidence showed he stole a prescription pill bottle that was found at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash involving two victims, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's office.

On Aug. 21, Macomb County sheriff’s deputies along with the Harrison Township Fire Department, responded to the motorcycle crash near the area of Executive Drive and Joy Boulevard in Harrison Township.

The crash involved a single motorcycle with two victims. The operator had been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies reported that an orange prescription pill bottle with multiple pills had been at the scene when they arrived.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit also responded to the scene. Upon arrival of the CIU, the orange prescription pill bottle could not be located.

After review of the deputies’ body-worn cameras, it was found that a Harrison Township firefighter, Steven Hart, 45, had picked up the pill bottle, looked at it and then walked to a different location of the scene.

It is unknown what Hart did with the pill bottle from that point. The pill bottle was not found despite further investigation.

“In an effort to be more transparent to our community, our deputies wear body-worn cameras as part of their everyday uniform. Not only does this hold our deputies accountable for their actions but it also holds everyone around them, including the public and other first responders, accountable as well,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

This incident was presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office and a warrant was issued for Hart for one count of Tampering with Evidence, a four year felony.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.