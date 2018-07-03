Firework safety: More than half of firework injuries are result of misuse

DETROIT - Plenty of fireworks will be exploding this week.

But that means many celebrations could be cut short with a trip to the emergency room.

RELATED: Michigan firework laws

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 52 percent of firework injuries occur when someone is misusing fireworks, but 39 percent of the time, injuries are caused by malfunction. Men are more likely to be injured by fireworks.

The most dangerous culprit? Sparklers, causing 22 percent of injuries.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.