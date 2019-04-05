First 150 students to receive Sephora Inside JCPenney giveaways at Troy mall while supplies last

This private event will take place at the JCPenney in Troy's Oakland Mall on Sunday, April 7 from 6-9 p.m.

DETROIT - JCPenney has partnered with the career service center at Wayne State University for a college Suit Up event designed to help students dress for success and jump start their careers.

This private event will take place at the JCPenney in Troy's Oakland Mall on Sunday, April 7 from 6-9 p.m., to accommodate hundreds of students looking for advice on what to wear for job interviews.

Faculty, staff and alumni from WSU, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on-hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion trends, how a suit should fit, what size to buy, how to tie a tie and more.

JCPenney will offer a special extra 40 percent discount to all WSU students with a valid school ID during this event.

Students will also be eligible to receive a free mini makeover at Sephora Inside JCPenney.

Additionally, the JCPenney Portrait Studio will offer WSU students the chance to have their business headshots taken with packages starting as low as $29.99.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.