First responders deliver early Christmas to 9-year-old boy battling cancer

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 9-year-old boy from Holly is fighting cancer, and might not make it to see Christmas. So, the holiday came early to him thanks to first responders.

Benjamin Atkins is battling osteosarcoma and when word got around that his heroes are policemen and firefighters, with a dream to join the ranks, his heroes stepped up for him.

First responders drove him from his home to the Groveland Fire Department in a firetruck with a full motorcade. When he arrived a couple dozen first responders and their gear lined up to greet him.

Atkins asked for a ride in the SWAT vehicle, and responders obliged.

"This is not what we were expecting at all we thought he was just coming in to take a tour. This is just incredible that everyone has come together to do this for him," said Atkin's mother Georgianna.

Atkins also got his own firefighters badge, he was made a police officer for a day and flew in the Oakland County sheriff's chopper.

Michigan State Police Trooper Andrea Sutton spearheaded the effort.

"I mean, he's a hero to us. I couldn't battle what he's battling," she said. "He does it with a smile on his face and you wouldn't know, back in August, you know wouldn't have known nothing he was battling --he's an amazing kid,"

Angels of Hope and Compass to Care have stepped up to help the family, their contact information is available below.

Angels of Hope:

Robin Sanderson

14281 Bournemuth Dr

Shelby Twp, MI 48315

Phone: (586) 226-3146

AngelsofHope.org

Compass to Care: compasstocare.org



