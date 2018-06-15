First responders honored for saving life of Utica man stabbed with hunting knife

UTICA, Mich. - When first responders arrived at a scene where a Utica man was stabbed in April, they knew they had to act fast -- and those quick actions were honored Friday.

The victim was stabbed with a hunting knife in the garage of his townhome and lost a large amount of blood.

"That's the worst scene Ive seen as far as the amount of blood," Officer Mike Roberts said. "It was pretty traumatic."

Officers and emergency medical technicians who responded thought the man may not survive the stabbing. The victim's injuries were so bad that he died in the ambulance, but the first responders were able to revive him.

The Macomb County Medical Control Authority awarded the responders for rescuing the man. The officers and EMTs who saved the man's life said it was nice for their work to be recognized by the doctors and nurses.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for the stabbing.

