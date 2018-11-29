Fitzgerald High School in Warren addresses school safety concerns after violent incidents

WARREN, Mich. - Fitzgerald High School has been through two major violent incidents this year.

The first was in September when student Danyna Gibson was stabbed to death in the school by a classmate. The second incident was a fight caught on cellphone video outside the school in November where a school resource officer was injured.

School administrators asked parents, staff, Warren's mayor and police commissioner to come together Wednesday night to talk about where to go from here.

The meeting was not particularly well attended by parents, barely a quarter of the auditorium was filled.

School administrators told parents they have added security as well as a “Tell Fitz” phone number parents and students can call or text that goes straight to the security team.

“We have asked ourselves how could something so tragic happen in our school and community, we don’t have the answer but we’re here to share our beliefs,” Superintendent Laurie Fournier said.

The key, according to school staff and police, is that parents need to be aware of what their children are doing on social media.

Officials believe some of the violence could have been prevented had adults been aware of what students were posting to various social media platforms.

“I applaud the parents that are here tonight because you know what you have to do and you want to learn more, what I’m disappointed in is the parents who aren’t here,” says Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Parents who did attend tell us the forum was worthwhile. “I was concerned they hadn’t done this sooner,” Michelle Williams said. “The fact they took the time to have the mayor and the police commissioner come here and discuss everything it makes me feel more comfortable as a parent.”

