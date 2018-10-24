Fitzgerald High School stabbing victim's mother speaks out

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A mother is speaking out after her 16-year-old daughter was stabbed to death at Fitzgerald High School in Warren by a classmate who is accused of bringing a kitchen knife to school.

Danyna was a straight-A student with big dreams. She was stabbed to death on Sept. 12 inside a classroom at the school.

The pain her mother, Angelina Ford, feels is indescribable.

"Nobody will know my pain," she said.

Ford misses everything about her daughter, but through that pain, she's working to honor her daughter's memory.

The family is holding an event for Danyna on Nov. 17. Next year, on June 1, they plan to organize a Stop the Violence Rally in her honor.

Go Fund Me page for Danyna

READ:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.