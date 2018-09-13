Fitzgerald High School students to return to class Friday after student fatally stabbed

WARREN, Mich. - A vigil was held in the rain Thursday on Fitzgerald High School's football field in memory of 16-year-old Danyna Gibson.

Friends and family of Danyna gathered alongside school staff members.

Danyna was a straight-A student who was stabbed to death in class Wednesday. Police and family members believe it was over a boy.

"I wish I had stopped it," a student said. "I need her in my life."

Witnesses said the attack was unprovoked. A student posted to Facebook, "There was no argument that led up to this. Me and my classmates can agree that she was killed in cold blood for no other reason than being friends with a boy."

Police investigators have Danyna's cellphone, the attacker in custody and are talking to the boy involved. Authorities said they are looking for threatening text messages or social media posts that indicated this was going to happen.

Students are facing the reality they have to return to class Friday.

It is currently unknown if the school is tightening security.

